Man dead in fatal Wilcox County wreck Saturday

A man from Pine Hill is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Wilcox County.

The crash happened on Wilcox County Route 30, about 10 miles south of Pine Hill.

Zechariah Jones, 46, was fatally injured when the SUV he was driving ran off the road and into a tree. Jones, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.