Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Tuscaloosa

crime, police tape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Tuscaloosa Police were called to River Road Apartments in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast, where they found the victim already dead.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information surrounding the shooting is asked to call VCU at 205-464-8690.