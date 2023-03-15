Man charged with drug trafficking after drugs are found hidden in the rolls of his stomach

Here’s a story for you to stomach.

A Tuscaloosa man is behind bars after he got resourceful trying to hide drugs and cash.

Court documents show when Tuscaloosa police pulled over 47-year-old Rodney Bernard Hinton last week, they initially found a drug scale, but no actual drugs.

As Hinton was being booked on the drug paraphernalia charge, his hiding place was exposed.

Officers found 90 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana , and more than $6,000.00 tucked between rolls of skin in Hinton’s stomach.

He’s charged now with five crimes including drug trafficking. He remains in the Tuscaloosa county jail on more than a one-million dollar bond.

-kn