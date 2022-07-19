Residents shocked after man crashes car into restaurant

It’s not often someone drives into a restaurant on purpose, but on Sunday that’s exactly what happened.

La Gran Fiesta, located on Highway 69 South, was seriously damaged and five people were sent to DCH Regional Medical Center after 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams plowed into the restaurant before driving off and getting into another wreck soon after.

Williams was quickly apprehended by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and has been charged with five counts of third-degree assault and driving under the influence, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.

Residents who live in the area said they’re shocked something like this could happen.

“You want to know you are living in a safe area,” said Bob Tigert. “I don’t know if that makes it unsafe, but it makes it be more aware of my surroundings.”

Kennedy said Williams was a patron of the restaurant before the incident and had been drinking before he left.

“Due to the nature of this offense and the question of whether or not if this was intentional, the Violent Crimes Unit was eventually called to assume the investigation,” Kennedy said.

Williams could wind up facing more charges.