Man arrested on assault charges after Wednesday evening incident

A Tuscaloosa County man is facing second-degree assault charges after he was accused of stabbing another person.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Gingerwood Lane around 10 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a victim who’d been stabbed and cut several times on their face and arm. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Brandon Michael Schaub was detained at the scene and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation. Schaub was ultimately charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation, VCU said.