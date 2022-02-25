Man arrested in University Mall shooting incident

After nearly a week of investigation, one man is facing charges in the wake of a shooting at University Mall last weekend.

Tyrus Jacquez Jones, 24, is facing four counts of third-degree assault after investigators determined he negligently handled a pistol and fired a shot to the floor. Shrapnel from the bullet and the tile struck four people. Jones ran from the scene.

He was taken into custody this afternoon and committed to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $12,000.