Man arrested asleep at the wheel, guns, drugs and cash seized

On Saturday, a Woodstock police officer discovered a man asleep at the wheel in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot on Highway 216 in Lake View, and found a vast stash of drugs, guns and cash in the vehicle.

Raheem DeWayne Johnson is charged with trafficking oxycodone, possession of marijuana, among other drug-related charges.

A search of the vehicle yielded 70 grams of oxycodone, 30 Xanax bars, more than 300 grams of marijuana, two bottles of codeine cough syrup, 2 Glock handguns, and more than $44,000 in cash.

He is being held on bonds amounting to more than $500,000.