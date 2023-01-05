Man arrested and charged with breaking-in and stealing from vehicles at Mercedes Plant

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they believe is responsible for several vehicle break-ins and property theft from the Mercedes-Benz Plant in Vance.

Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 3 when deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot.

TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel said multiple vehicles were reported to have been burglarized on two separate days: Dec. 12 and 20. Several items were allegedly stolen from many of the vehicles.

Patterson was charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

-kn