Man already facing attempted murder charges back in jail after Monday stabbing

A woman is recovering after being stabbed and the man accused of stabbing her is facing charges in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called to the incident in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on Monday.

Investigators said the victim identified the suspect as 57-year-old Anthony Eubanks, saying they’d gotten into an argument after he made sexual advances at her. Their argument spilled onto the front porch of the home, and at some point the victim was cut on the shoulder with a knife or some other sharp instrument.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses and processing the scene, investigators obtained a warrant for Eubanks on second-degree assault.

Eubanks was located and arrested the same evening, and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Because Eubanks was out on bond from the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a prior attempted murder charge from July 2021, his bond from that case was revoked.

Therefore, he’s being held without bond.