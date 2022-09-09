Man accused of robbing same store at least twice arrested

A man accused of robbing the same Family Dollar at least twice is behind bars after getting arrested Thursday night.

Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two first-degree robbery charges, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is determining if could have done the same thing at the same place on several other occasions.

On Thursday, police received a 911 call from the Family Dollar off 15th Street, next to Mr. Chen’s around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the masked suspect came into the store near closing, indicated that he had a concealed gun and demanded money. A Family Dollar employee said they noticed the gun appeared more like a drill, so they confronted him as he left the store.

Police said the employee and suspect got into a brief struggle during which the suspect dropped the drill and some of the cash before he ran off.

An investigator who’d worked the past Family Dollar robbery cases identified Hunter as a potential suspect, so officers went to his home and found cash taken during the robbery.

Hunter was arrested and charged for Thursday’s robbery and another robbery that happened Jan. 14. The robberies Hunter may also be facing charges on happened May 4, May 13 and Dec. 5, 2021.

During those robberies, employees said they witnessed a masked man carrying what appeared to be a drill wrapped up in clothing so it looked like a gun.

Police said they expect Hunter will face additional charges as the investigation continues.

He was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday with no bond set.