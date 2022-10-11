Family remembers uncle, friend shot to death Saturday

Two men are dead and the son of one of victims is behind bars charged with the murders.

The shooting happened on 20th street at the home of one of the victim’s in West Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators said 30-year-old Devin Martez Quinzy of Moundville turned himself in to police and was charged with capital murder.

Quinzy is the son of one of the men killed, 64-year-old Kenny Walker.

“Kenny was my uncle and my best friend,” said Walker’s niece Kisha Stokes.

Stokes and her sister ShaTonya Smith said Kenny was the piece of their family that brought them all together.

“We have the same father, Kenny’s brother,” Stokes said. “We were closer to him then we were to our own father. That was daddy. That was the advice giver. That was the one who came to fix something at my house.”

“He took care of my boys,” Smith said.” The babysitter.”

The other victim was Walker’s lifelong best friend, 66-year-old Mitchell Lewis.

“Both of them were just great people,” Stokes said. “What would make you hurt two of the greatest people God made? Basically we just want to know why. If we could ever get that answer. Just why would you?”

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators said they have not discovered a motive in the case. Until they get the answers they need to begin healing, the family said they’re remembering their loved ones and how they impacted them.

“He loved everything,” Stokes said. ” He loved animals. He loved the outdoors. There wasn’t a person he could meet that he didn’t show love to. He had a military background. He was a problem solver. He has done something special for all of us.”

Quinzy remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and has no bond.

This is the fourth double homicide case in Tuscaloosa County this year, and marks the 18th homicide in the county.