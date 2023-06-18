Man accused of deadly shooting of Bibb County deputy is indicted on capital murder charges

A Shelby County man accused in the death of Bibb County Sheriff Deputy Brad Johnson was indicted on capital murder charges this week. Austin Patrick Hall was indicted by a grand jury Friday.

Hall is accused of shooting two Bibb County deputies in June of 2022. Deputy Brad Johnson died from his injuries. Johnson’s partner, Deputy Chris Poole, was also shot and injured after the high speed chase ended in Bibb County.

Hall was indicted on three counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile. The indictment was served at the Shelby County Jail on Friday, June 16.

If convicted of capital murder, Hall could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.