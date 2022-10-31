Man accused in Duncanville stabbing facing attempted murder charges

A man is facing attempted murder charges after a stabbing in Duncanville on Oct. 27.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call in the 11000 block of Overland Road and found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. Investigators said the victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim and witnesses at the scene identified the victim’s assailant as 36-year-old Bradley Miller, who is the victim’s brother.

After interviewing witnesses, processing the scene and obtaining a warrant for Miller’s arrest, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began searching for him. Miller was taken into custody late Friday and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $60,000 bond on the attempted murder charge.

Miller was out on bail at the time of his latest arrest on charges including domestic violence, trafficking offenses and resisting arrest, so his bond on those charges was revoked.