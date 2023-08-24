Man, 82, dies in Shelby County wreck Wednesday

A two-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Shelby County has claimed the life of a man from Cropwell.

The wreck happened on Alabama 25 near the 142-mile marker, about 1 mile south of Harpersville.

Joseph M. Brennan, 82, was fatally injured when the sedan he was driving struck a tractor-trailer. Brennan, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.