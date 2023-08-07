Man, 80, gets life in prison after Fayette County attempted murder conviction

A Fayette County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted in April of attempted murder, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced last week.

Jerry Martin Honeycutt, 80, was convicted of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened March 26, 2021, at a home in Bankston. Victims reported Honeycutt showed up at the house, which was occupied by two men and two men, in a bad mood. He entered the house, brandished a pistol and tried to shoot one of the men who was present. That man managed to subdue Honeycutt and recover the gun.

Honeycutt has a litany of prior crimes from as far back as the 1970s and has been arrested dozens of times, including at least five separate felony convictions.

“Given Mr. Honeycutt’s prior convictions, one of which was for murder out of the state of Florida,

there is no doubt that Jerry Hunnicutt is a dangerous offender, and the sentence was warranted,”

Hamlin said in a statement. “Justice was served.”

