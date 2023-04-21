Man, 79, found guilty in 2021 Fayette County attempted murder case

A 79-year-old man is guilty of attempted murder and several other charges, a Fayette County jury decided this week.

Jerry Martin Honeycutt of Bankston was found guilty of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary and of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

His charges stemmed from a March 26, 2021, incident at a home in Bankston. The victims said Honeycutt was irate when he showed up at the house, which was occupied by two men and two women. Honeycutt entered the home, brandished a pistol and tried to shoot one of the men.

That man managed to subdue Honeycutt and recover the gun.

The trial began Monday and jurors returned the verdicts Thursday, said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

“I’m grateful for the juror’s service and the attention that they gave this case,” Hamlin said. “The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Berry Police Department responded when this occurred and did an excellent job defusing a very volatile situation and collecting evidence that we were able to use at trial to prove the case.”



Honeycutt’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 8.