Man, 75, charged with sexual abuse

A 75-year-old man is facing sexual abuse charges after an investigation by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit’s Sexual Assault Section.

John Leslie Chase was arrested Feb. 11 and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

No other information will be released due to the nature of the crime and to protect the victim’s privacy, TVCU said.

Investigators inside the unit said they encourage anyone who may have been a victim to please contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.