Man, 71, held in Alabama church shooting that killed 2

deadly shooting, fatal

By Jay Reeves, Associated Press

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say a 71-year-old man used a handgun to fatally shoot two elderly people and wound a third during a potluck dinner at a church.

Police Capt. Shane Ware did not identify the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. But he says the shooter occasionally attended services at the church.

Ware says prosecutors are preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder. Police say the shooter killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, and left another 84-year-old woman wounded.

Ware says a person in the room eventually restrained the gunman and held him until police arrived.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/17/2022 10:52:07 AM (GMT -5:00)