Man, 60, drowned in Smith Lake on Memorial Day

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A 60-year-old man from Cullman died Monday afternoon on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats.

Frankie D. Cruce drowned after attempting to retrieve a canopy that fell from his boat into the water, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division is helping Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue in searching for and recovering the deceased.

The agency asks that boaters avoid the area around Miller’s Flats until further notice, as they search with side-scan sonar equipment.