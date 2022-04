Man, 53, dies in crash on I-59 Monday night

A two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa just after 9 p.m. Monday claimed the life of a man from Millport.

Jody B. Johnson, 53, was fatally injured when an SUV hit his scooter. Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 75-mile marker, within Tuscaloosa city limits.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.