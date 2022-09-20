Man, 35, facing sexual abuse of a child charges in Tuscaloosa County

A 35-year-old man is facing sexual abuse of a child and sodomy charges after an investigation by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit’s Sexual Assault Section.

Joshua Earl Crimm was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a combined bond of $120,000 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and first-degree sodomy.

Because of the nature of the assaults, VCU encourages anyone who may have been a victim or knows of any possible abuse by Crimm to contact VCU at 305-464-8690.