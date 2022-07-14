Man, 30, arrested on obscene matter possession charges

A 30-year-old man is facing charges of possessing obscene matter depicting someone younger than 17 after an investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators searched the home of Braden Thomas Blair on June 7. During that search, they found probable cause to get an arrest warrant.

Blair was charged Wednesday with eight counts of possession of obscene matter depicting persons younger than 17 and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he later posted a $120,000 bond.