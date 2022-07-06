“Mamma Mia!” lineup adding another performance

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

“Dancing queens” and “super troupers” now have another opportunity to catch Theatre Tuscaloosa’s production of “Mamma Mia!” with an added performance scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Shelton State Community College’s Bean-Brown Theatre.

Executive Producer Tina Turley said anticipation for the event has risen steadily since the show was announced in 2019.

“With all that excitement, tickets are selling very fast. It’s clear we need to add a performance so that more people will get to see the show,” she explained in a statement.

Even with the added viewing, the show’s producers still predict many will be sold out.

“Mamma Mia!” features the music of ABBA, a Swedish pop group, and tells the story of a young woman’s search for her real father ahead of her Mediterranean wedding.

ABBA hits “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” the titular number “Mamma Mia” and many more comprise the musical’s score.

The 1999 play inspired a 2008 film and a 2018 sequel.

You can purchase tickets for this and the production’s nine other performances at theatretusc.com.