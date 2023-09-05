Maker of rapid-fire triggers falsely told customers they are legal, judge says in preliminary ruling

The Associated Press

A federal judge in New York City has ruled that evidence shows a company whose after-market triggers can make semiautomatic AR-15-style rifles fire like automatic weapons fraudulently misled consumers that the devices were legal.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction barring North Dakota-based Rare Breed Triggers from selling any more of its forced-reset triggers until further notice.

The ruling came in the government’s civil fraud lawsuit, which remains pending against the company. Government officials argue the company’s FRT-15 triggers qualify as illegal machine guns.

But Rare Breed says the triggers are legal semiautomatic devices and it will continue fighting the lawsuit.

