Make-A-Wish Alabama honors children with Alabama dream come true

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Joslyn Malave

Make-A-Wish Alabama has partnered with the University of Alabama and Barkley Buick GMC to further honor local Wish children in Alabama. For the second year, Make-A-Wish Alabama is honoring these children by making them Kickoff Captains at each University of Alabama home football game this season.

This experience means the children are brought onto the field during the coin toss, get to meet players and watch can the Tide from VIP seating. Each home game celebrates a new Wish Kid Ambassador. This season’s first Kickoff Captain was 11-year-old Kemari Willis.

“Even though the child has gone through their wish, they’re still battling their critical illness,” said Make-A-Wish Alabama President and CEO Tracy Smith. “So even when their wish is over we keep them involved with us and we keep them engaged on a Make-A-Wish level. And this is just another level of engagement for them.”

This partnership with Barkley Buick GMC and the University of Alabama is giving children in Alabama an experience that they’ll never forget.

“The more awareness that Barkley and the University of Alabama are able to offer, helps generate awareness as we share to the public that we have children waiting on wishes. And as soon as one child makes a wish, another one comes through the door, so it’s never ending. Make-A-Wish is a great non-profit to get involved with because you’re truly making an impact with these children,” said Smith.

The foundation raises funds by hosting golf tournaments, galas, hiking events and America’s Thrift Store donations.