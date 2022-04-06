Major League Baseball returns Thursday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

In the last 154 days, the baseball world has witnessed several all-star transactions, hall-of-fame retirements and a lockout that almost destroyed the upcoming season.

The defending champion Atlanta Braves no longer have Freddie Freeman. Kris Bryant ended millions of fans’ dreams when he signed with the Colorado Rockies. Max Scherzer is now a Met, pitching alongside currently injured Jacob DeGrom, making them the best bullpen in baseball.

Multi-time all-stars Ryan Zimmerman, Adrian Gonzalez and Andrew Miller retired this offseason. Albert Pujols, one of the best players of the century, signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that made him an all-time great for his final season.

On Thursday, a new season begins.

Like all other sports, baseball has a new wave of young talent that will carry this sport for another generation.

Some newbies to the league include Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr., San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis, and Nationals OF Juan Soto are all under 25 years old.

One newer face, though, has received more attention than almost anyone in quite some time.

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani has changed the game in just four years. Not only can he pitch well, but he had the third-most home runs (46) in the majors.

Ohtani is only 27 and currently graces the cover of the new MLB The Show 22 video game.

Mike Trout, Ohtani’s teammate, is one of the best MLB players of all time. If he can remain healthy, the Angels could potentially be the team to beat in Los Angeles, but that would be miraculous.

The other Los Angeles team is the Dodgers. The Dodgers have the best roster on paper in baseball, and it’s not close.

Former Atlanta Braves legend Freddie Freeman just won the World Series with them last season. However, with much deliberation about his future with the team, he joined the Dodgers all-star squad.

The game’s best rivalry, Yankees-Red Sox, was supposed to headline tomorrow’s opening day. Due to poor weather in New York, they postponed it until Friday.

Seven other matchups will occur tomorrow, including the Braves’ first home game since the World Series.

Thirty teams will fight for the World Series, but only one will get to hold the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Will the Braves repeat last year’s success? Will the Dodgers’ historic squad earn them the title? Can the Yankees finally put their money to good use for their 28th ring?

These questions and thousands more will be answered by November.