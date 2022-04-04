Major issues to be decided in session’s final days

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery with a number of large issues to be decided in the closing days of the legislative session.

Lawmakers convene Tuesday for what is expected to be the final week of the 2022 legislative session.

Legislators are expected to approve a pay raise for experienced teachers.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday could approve a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back third-graders who don’t read on grade level.

Lawmakers could also decide on controversial measures that would ban gender-affirming medical treatment for trans youth and another bill to ban a list of “divisive concepts” in classroom lessons and state worker training.

