Major improvements under way at Hale County Jail

It’s been almost six months since WVUA 23 News visited the Hale County Courthouse and Hale County Jail in Greensboro, where roof leaks were bringing major health concerns alongside eyesore complaints.

Now, repair work at the jail has begun and courthouse repairs are on the way.

At the Hale County Jail on Tuesday, 10 to 15 workers were replacing the roof last updated in 1999.

Jail Administrator Mary Gilmore said there were numerous leaks inside the jail, creating a concerning health environment for staff and inmates.

The jail’s $646,000 repair bill is being paid for by the American Rescue Plan, and Eskola Roofing and Water Proofing in Tennesse is carrying out the work.

A crew member said the work should be completed within the next few weeks as long as the weather cooperates.

The Hale County Courthouse is also getting some much-needed repairs, but supply delays mean the work is delayed, too.

Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford told WVUA 23 conditions have gotten a lot worse over the years.

The American Rescue Act is providing $868,000 for the courthouse repairs, and Roofing Solutions LLC in Louisiana will be providing the work.

