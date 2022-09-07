Major donation pushes Mason’s Place playground expansion forward

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosa’s first all-inclusive playground will soon be getting even better thanks to a donation from the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club.

The $25,000 donation, handed to the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority Tuesday, will help expand Mason’s Place, an all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.

This is the first installment toward the club’s promise of $50,000 for Mason’s Place. Rotary Club Vice President and PARA board member Dr. Tony Johnson said this is an important moment for both organizations.

“Rotary is a service organization that believes in making change,” Johnson said. PARA is an organization that is responsible for serving two of the most critical groups in our community, youth and elderly individuals. We believe this initiative is something that Rotary should get behind and support.”

Johnson said the playground is imperative for the community.

“Mason’s Place is a playground where an oftentimes forgotten demographic can go out and do exactly what all the other kids in our community can do,” Johnson said. “That’s something very simple: play and have fun.”

The park is currently making its Phase 2 expansion.

The next phase will allow for more seating areas and shaded areas.

Mason’s Place is located at Sokol Park South, 5901 Watermelon Road in Northport.

