Maddox town hall series continues

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter JD Zasa

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is continuing his series f town hall meetings. Each meeting is scheduled for a different location, allowing the mayor to speak with people from all seven districts of the city.

On Thursday evening, Maddox and Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner met with residents at Catch-A -Taste, where Maddox and Tyner listened to residents of District 5 on how to improve the city.

One person who attended the meeting had concerns about economic blight on 11th Street in his neighborhood.

The next Town Hall is scheduled for October.