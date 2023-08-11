Maddox: ‘State of the city is strong

Hundreds of business leaders from across Tuscaloosa County got an update Wednesday on what local governments are doing for the community. The “State of the Community” event was held at The Bryant Conference Center.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb, and Tuscaloosa County Judge Rob Robertson all gave updates on issues taking place in their communities. Some of the topics discussed included public safety, economic development, and healthcare.

“The state of the city is strong,” said Maddox. “Especially when you look at coming out of COVID and the strength we have financially. The investments we are making across the city from McWrights Ferry Road to MLK to Jack Warner Pkwy to the new park that has come online. This city is moving leaps and bounds and it is a great time to call Tuscaloosa home.”

The event was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

-kn