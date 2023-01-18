Maddox on Strip shooting: City not giving up on keeping community safe

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Karnera Gafford

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing everything it can to keep residents safe, but it can’t keep tragedies from happening on its own.

Maddox spoke to WVUA 23 on Tuesday, days after a 23-year-old mother was killed in an early-morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.

Easy access to firearms isn’t helping matters, he said.

“There is a proliferation of guns on our streets, whether it is Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Mobile, Hoover, Huntsville,” Maddox said. “We live in a day and age where people used to settle disputes a lot differently than they do today. It is a different world, but know that we are not going to give up in our efforts to keep this community safe, whether it is on campus, whether it is north Tuscaloosa or west Tuscaloosa.”