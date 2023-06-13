Maddox, city leaders hosting Town Hall meetings throughout summer
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele
TUSCALOOSA – Have thoughts or concerns about what’s going on in Tuscaloosa? Mayor Walt Maddox is offering residents a chance to get answers straight from his mouth, with Town Hall meetings across the city throughout summer.
These meetings ensure residents can speak with city leaders in an informal setting about future plans, potential ideas or any concerns about city leadership.
Meeting dates and locations so far include:
- Saturday, June 17, 7:30-9:30 a.m.: Jack’s on Skyland Boulevard, 4475 Skyland E. Blvd.
- Friday, June 30, 5:30-7 p.m.: Live at the Plaza, Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa
- Saturday, July 22, 8-10 a.m.: Heritage House NorthRiver, 5600 Rice Mine Road NE
- Monday, Aug. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.: Catch A Taste, 2816 University Blvd. E.
- TBD, evening hours: Skyland Elementary School
- TDB, evening hours: Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy