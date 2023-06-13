Maddox, city leaders hosting Town Hall meetings throughout summer

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

TUSCALOOSA – Have thoughts or concerns about what’s going on in Tuscaloosa? Mayor Walt Maddox is offering residents a chance to get answers straight from his mouth, with Town Hall meetings across the city throughout summer.

These meetings ensure residents can speak with city leaders in an informal setting about future plans, potential ideas or any concerns about city leadership.

Meeting dates and locations so far include: