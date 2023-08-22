Maddox appoints new municipal court administrator

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has appointed Jessica Junkin Municipal Court Administrator, effective Aug. 26.

Junkin has worked with the city for more than seven years combined and most recently served as acting court administrator.

Before that she was assistant court administrator, and between 2017 and 2020 she worked with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office as data supervisor and grand jury coordinator.

“Jessica holds an impressive depth of knowledge and experience in court administration,” Maddox said in a statement. “She has excelled since stepping into the Acting Court Administrator role, and we are excited to officially welcome her to the City’s leadership team.”

Junkin is a Tuscaloosa native with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Faulkner University.