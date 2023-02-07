Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

The Associated Press

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – Washington state lottery officials say a single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.

The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles south of Seattle.

The winner has not yet come forward. It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn.

The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014. Monday's jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

