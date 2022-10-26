Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

By The Associated Press

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers.

They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs.

Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity.

Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project, The Turnaway Study.

Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

