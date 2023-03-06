Lost important documents? Here’s how to get them replaced

Do you need help getting important documents back after a major disaster? Here are some important things you need to know, and how you can apply for copies of necessary documents including birth or marriage certificates, Social Security cards, identification cards or important medical records.

Federal Documents

Permanent Resident Card (Green Card):

Medicare cards:

  • Phone: 800-633-4227; (TTY) 877-486-2048
  • Website: Medicare

Military records:

Passport:

Social Security card:

U.S. Savings Bonds (Department of the Treasury);

U.S. tax returns:

  • Phone: 800-829-1040
  • Website: IRS

COVID-19 Vaccination cards:

  • If you need to obtain a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card, make your request by providing all of the following information: full name, date of birth (mm/dd/yyyy), phone number with area code, complete mailing address, and location where vaccines were provided:

State Documents

Birth, death, marriage, divorce records:

 

Driver’s license, auto titles and registration, ID cards:

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program):

State of Alabama tax documents

Personal Documents

Real estate and property documents:

  • Contact your county clerk’s office

Credit cards:

  • Contact your credit card company

Insurance documents:

  • Check with your insurance agent

Medical records:

  • Call your doctor or medical insurance company; your pharmacy can print a list of all your prescriptions.

Credit Reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion:

