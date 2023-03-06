Lost important documents? Here’s how to get them replaced
Do you need help getting important documents back after a major disaster? Here are some important things you need to know, and how you can apply for copies of necessary documents including birth or marriage certificates, Social Security cards, identification cards or important medical records.
Federal Documents
Permanent Resident Card (Green Card):
- Phone: 800-375-5283
- Website: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Medicare cards:
- Phone: 800-633-4227; (TTY) 877-486-2048
- Website: Medicare
Military records:
- Phone: 314-801-0800
- Website: National Archives and Records Administration
Passport:
- Phone: 877-487-2778; (TTY) 888-874-7793
- Website: U.S. Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs
Social Security card:
- Phone: 800-772-1213; (TTY) 800-325-0778
- Website: Social Security Administration
U.S. Savings Bonds (Department of the Treasury);
- Phone: 844-284-2676
- Website: U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. tax returns:
- Phone: 800-829-1040
- Website: IRS
COVID-19 Vaccination cards:
- If you need to obtain a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card, make your request by providing all of the following information: full name, date of birth (mm/dd/yyyy), phone number with area code, complete mailing address, and location where vaccines were provided:
- Vvia email: vaxcards@adph.state.al.us
- By telephone: 334-206-5100
- By contacting your Alabama county health department if COVID-19 vaccines were received in Alabama
State Documents
Birth, death, marriage, divorce records:
- Phone: 334-206-5418
- Website: Vital Records | Alabama Department of Public Health
Driver’s license, auto titles and registration, ID cards:
- Phone: 334-242-4400
- Website: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License Online Services
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program):
- Phone: 833-822-2202
- Website: Alabama Department of Human Resources
State of Alabama tax documents
- To protect individuals’ privacy, offices cannot send copies of individual tax returns electronically
- To obtain a copy of an Alabama tax return, mail in an Alabama Form 4506-A Request for Copy of Tax Form or Individual Income Tax Account Information.
- There is a $5 fee; allow eight to 10 weeks for processing
Personal Documents
Real estate and property documents:
- Contact your county clerk’s office
Credit cards:
- Contact your credit card company
Insurance documents:
- Check with your insurance agent
Medical records:
- Call your doctor or medical insurance company; your pharmacy can print a list of all your prescriptions.
Credit Reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion:
- Phone: 877-322-8228
- Website: annualcreditreport.com