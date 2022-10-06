Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country queen Loretta Lynn spoke honestly about teenage pregnancy, birth control and abortion.

Her hit songs like 1975’s “The Pill” reflected the lives of many rural women and mothers.

In her home state of Kentucky, Lynn’s songs and ideas about inequities tied to childbirth are proving as relevant as ever.

Kate Collins grew up on Lynn’s music, only realizing later in life the context of her songs.

Collins volunteers as a case manager for the Kentucky Health Justice Network’s abortion resources hotline. She said that Lynn’s music still resonates today after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/6/2022 8:26:57 AM (GMT -5:00)