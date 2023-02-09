Looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Check out this list of events.
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster
Want to celebrate love in style? Local businesses, restaurants and organizations are hosting Valentine’s Day events for children, families and adults in West Alabama throughout this month full of love.
Children and Families
- Love Your Library Month Tuscaloosa Public Library
- Feb. 6-28
- Throughout the month, TPL is hosting a scavenger hunt at their four locations. Families can visit any of the four locations, read a clue and perhaps collect a prize.
- Love Your Library: Bilingual Storytime and Resources Event
- Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at Los Tarascos on Owen Parkway
- Children can learn about the library while listening to a story and creating a craft.
- Tuscaloosa StoryWalk “I Love You Because I Love You”
- Jaycee Park all month long
- For February, the Tuscaloosa StoryWalk is featuring “I Love You Because I Love You.” Take your family to Jaycee Park to enjoy the fresh February air and read the story as you walk around the park.
- Valentines Parents Night Out Gymnastics
- Feb. 10 from 6-10 p.m.
- Bama Bounders Gymnastics is hosting a Valentine’s Day night for children ages 4 and up (must be potty trained) with art projects, gymnastics, trampolines and a pizza dinner. You must sign up by Feb. 9, and it is $20 for members and $25 for non-members to attend.
Wanna celebrate the season with your besties? Here are some Galentine’s Day options
- Cookie Decorating Class
- Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at Aerie in Midtown Village
- Have you always wanted to learn how to professionally decorate a cookie? Grab your gal pals for this Galentine’s event. AK + E LLC, a Northport bakery, will provide 3 cookies and a decorative kit to demonstrate how to decorate a Valentine’s Day cookie. You will also be entered into a $100 Aerie gift card giveaway for attending the event. Tickets are $25.
- Galentine’s Day at Wagner’s
- Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Wagner’s Runwalk
- Wagner’s is hosting a free “ladies celebrating ladies” night with complimentary wine and beer, store wide discounts and giveaways. They will also be providing free mini massages by Spa Belle La Vie and bra fittings by Brooks. The first 50 ladies at the door will receive a free pair of Feetures Elite socks values at $16.
- Galentines Event at Ivy House Boutique
- Feb. 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Ivy House Boutique
- Ivy House Boutique is hosting its 4th annual Galentines Event. The event will have sweet treats, signature cocktails, and discounts to benefit Turning Point Tuscaloosa Women’s Shelter.
- Ladies’ Night at Kentuck
- Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Kentuck’s Gallery Shop
- Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, prosecco and tasty treats at Kentuck’s jewelry night featuring jewelry artist Jamie Stephens. There will be a 10% discount on all Gallery Shop items. This event is free to attend.
Adults
- Blind Date with a Book
- All month February at Tuscaloosa Public Library Main Branch
- TPL will be hosting Blind Date With a Book where patrons can fill out a brief survey, and a staff member will pick out 2 books based on the patron’s answers in 3-7 days.
- Trivia Night with TPL (21+)
- Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at Hoppers Corner Bar
- Test your trivia skills with your friends, significant other or strangers at this general knowledge Trivia Night.
- Your Heart’s Desire Haunted House
- Feb. 10-11 7-11 p.m. at The Horror Tuscaloosa
- If you are looking for a horrifying night, the Horror Tuscaloosa is hosting a two-night Valentine’s Day haunted house. Walk through haunted rooms — just like at Halloween — with your significant other or a group of friends. Tickets are $20 to experience this lovely fright.
- Valentine’s Paint + Pot Workshop
- Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. at House Plant Collective
- Learn how to paint and pot a house plant from local artist, Amber Simpson. The $40 tickets include a heart-shaped hoya kerrii plant and all the supplies needed to create the pot.