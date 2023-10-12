Looking for the perfect game day outfit? Check out these local boutiques for the perfect look.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

Looking for the perfect outfit to rock on Saturdays while you cheer on the Crimson Tide? Whether you’re inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, cheering at a restaurant or party or sitting within the comfort of your own home, the perfect outfit will bring your team spirit up to 11.

Tuscaloosa is filled with plenty of places where you can pop in and find the perfect fit, and many are locally owned by people who are dedicated to helping you dress your crimson best.

Here’s a look at a few:

Owned by Crystal Rosinsky, Lavish sells everything from game day-chic outfits and accessories to dresses for every occasion and shoes. There’s an extensive sale section, and options are bountiful.

Store Address: 1800 McFarland Blvd. E Suite 114 A in Tuscaloosa. That’s at Midtown Village, next to Torrid on the Barnes and Noble side.

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

If you don’t have time to visit in person, the boutique’s website has a dedicated game day section so you can buy from the comfort of your computer or phone.

Return Policy: Online purchases may be returned for store credit as long as returned within 14 days of the delivery date.

Can’t-miss item: Cheer on the Tide with a pair of tinsel earrings that look inspired by Alabama’s trademark crimson-and-white shakers.

Ivy House Boutique opened in 2018 and offers clothing described as trendy, chic and classic. Currently, the business offers permanent jewelry installation in-store. Permanent jewelry in this case refers to necklaces or bracelets that are put on and then closed without a clasp, meaning the piece will stay on until it is purposefully removed.

Check out more about Ivy House’s permanent jewelry right here.

With clothing, shoes and plenty of accessories, the store has something for just about everyone.

Store Address: 4851 Rice Mine Road NE No. 530 in Tuscaloosa, at the Shops at Lake Tuscaloosa.

Store Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Return Policy: The store allows returns for store credit within 10 days of your purchase.

Can’t-miss item: If you’re going to Bryant-Denny (or concerts at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater), you’ve gotta have a clear bag. Ivy House has a whole section of bags and straps that fit the bill while looking fabulous.

South Boutique has five locations: Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Hoover and two in Birmingham. It’s first store opened in Birmingham in 2017, and the boutique offers unique items including clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares like candles and decor. A specialty item are the boutique’s steerheads. Yes, steerhead, otherwise known as a longhorn cow’s skull. These skulls are decked out in brilliant gems, making them a one-of-a-kind household centerpiece.

Store Address: 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., Suite 206 in Tuscaloosa, in Midtown Village next to Baked Bear on the Barnes and Noble side.

Store Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Return Policy: Returns are accepted for store credit within 14 days of the purchase, but many items are considered final sale. Refer to South Boutique’s website for details.

Can’t-miss item: This white bodysuit features fabulously festive sleeves, perfect for a day at the game or girls’ night.

Market House Boutique has two locations: Tuscaloosa and Florence. The boutique sells items including clothes, shoes, jewelry, handbags and accessories.

Store Address: 1950 Jack Warner Parkway STE 1007, Tuscaloosa, AL.

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Return Policy: Returns are accepted within 30 days of purchase for exchange only.

Can’t-miss item: Alabama’s not Texas, but white cowboy boots are a game day staple for many ladies. They are a lot more comfortable than heels, after all.

Lucca Boutique, first opened in downtown Tuscaloosa in 2010, offers plenty of crimson and white selections, including clothes, accessories, shoes and more. The boutique touts an extensive jewelry section so you can ensure your look is Insta-perfect.

Store Address: 2111 University Blvd. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Return Policy: Items are accepted for return for store credit within 14 days of purchase.

Can’t-miss item: Stay warm and cozy in the stands with this textured crimson sweater.

Vintage Cotton Boutique has been around in Tuscaloosa since 2017. While the boutique sells plenty of clothes, shoes, and accessories, it’s also one of the few also selling makeup. The boutique is a retailer for Farmasi cosmetics, a direct sales makeup brand.

Store Address: 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., Suite 205 in Tuscaloosa. Located at Midtown Village, next to Loft on the Barnes and Noble side.

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Return Policy: Returns are accepted up to 14 days of the date of purchase for store credit. Many items are considered final sale, check the website for details.

Can’t-miss item: If you like a bold boho look, this balloon-sleeved crimson crop top goes great with everything from jeans to your favorite miniskirt.

Pause Boutique is a Tuscaloosa exclusive, with plenty of options for game day and beyond. The boutique features clothes for adults and children, accessories, jewelry, shoes, makeup and fun gift selections. Check out the game-day inspired earrings and necklaces for sure.

Store Address: 2306 Sixth St., downtown Tuscaloosa.

Store Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Can’t-miss item: These beaded boot game day earrings are bright, festive and just a little bit excessive.

Leather and Lace Boutique, opened in 2018, has a whole lot of game day attire alongside trendy T-shirts focused on topics local and beyond, dressy wear, accessories, gift items and housewares.

Store Address: 2000 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Suite 4 in Tuscaloosa. In a strip mall near American Christian Academy.

Store Hours: Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed on Sundays.

Return Policy: Returns are accepted and given store credit up to 14 days within the purchase date.

Can’t-miss item: When the game’s over and you’re back at home, you can get nice and cozy with this sweatshirt that declares “text me when you get to T-Town.”

Sparrow’s goal is prioritizing affordable prices while offering unique pieces, and it touts that it’s the only local retailer selling the streetwear-inspired Boys Lie brand.

“That’s really popular right now, and their sets are definitely a big hit with everyone,” said employee Katelyn Butters.

Other brands Sparrow carries include Chinese Laundry, Levi’s and Dolce Vita.

Store Address: 1800 McFarland Blvd. E., Suite 114 B in Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village, next to Lavish on the Barnes and Noble side.

Store Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Return Policy: Items are accepted for store credit within 30 days from the purchase date.

Can’t-miss item: Turn all the heads while staying super comfy in this crimson belted romper.