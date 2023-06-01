Looking for summer fun for kids? Here are camps happening around Tuscaloosa

Summer for students of all ages means months without much on their daily to-do schedule.

For many parents of younger children, it means a need for weekday childcare. For those with older kids or teens, it means a search for something to take away that summer boredom and maybe, just maybe, get some quality learning in at the same time.

Here’s a roundup of summer day camps happening in and around Tuscaloosa this summer, from summer-long camps, to week-long events and daily activities your children might find fun.

I’m looking for a summer- or month-long day camp

YMCA of Tuscaloosa Summer Day Camp

This day camp at the Benjamin Barnes YMCA location runs from Monday through Friday May 29 through Aug. 4 and offers fun activities like swim lessons, Bible study, arts and crafts and field trips. Breakfast and lunch is provided.

Registration is $25 and the weekly fee for campers is $105.

Learn more or register right here.

Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority camps

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is hosting a variety of summer-long day camps for children around Tuscaloosa County. Selections include:

PARAkids Summer Day Camp, for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade Offers swimming, indoor and outdoor activities and field trips Runs May 30 through Aug. 8 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration fee is $25; weekly rates are $105 for PARA members and $135 for non-members. Daily and half-day options also available Learn more or register right here

PARAyouth Summer Enrichment Program, for students entering seventh through 10th grade Offers outdoor activities, field trips, STEM activities, volunteering with PARAkids Summer Day Camp and more Runs June 5 through Aug. 3 Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Registration fee is $25; weekly rate is $96 for PARA members and $112 for non-members Learn more or register right here



Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama camps

The Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama hosts low-cost summer programs for children at several locations around West Alabama.

Camps are available throughout summer on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more or register right here.

Stillman College STEM camp

Stillman College is hosting a free STEM program June 5 through June 30 for students in grades sixth through eighth.

The program provides hands-on training in topics including design, 3D printing, augmented reality and social entrepreneurship.

Classes run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and lunch is provided.

You can register right here.

The Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre is hosting camps throughout June and July featuring instruction in acting, dance, music and improvisation for children entering first grade through 12th grade. No experience is required.

Options include:

Summer Theatre Camp Runs June 19 through June 30 in sessions for first through sixth grades from 8 a.m. to noon and sessions for seventh through 12th grades from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $300 per camper, which includes tuition and a camp T-shirt Learn more or register right here

Summer Musical Camp Runs July 10 through July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 5 to 18, ending in a performance of “Annie Kids.” Every camper will be cast in the 30-minute production and no stage experience is required Cost is $250 per camper Learn more or register right here



I’m looking for a week-long camp

University of Alabama camps

If you’re looking for child-friendly camps this summer, the University of Alabama has a variety geared toward educational enrichment throughout the season.

Among the options are:

The Marillyn A. Hewson Cybersecurity Summer Camp for students in seventh through 12th grade is geared toward participants who might want a future career in cybersecurity or other STEM disciplines. This program participates in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which showcases students’ cybersecurity talents, is free to join and is happening in June. Learn more or sign your children up right here.

Fossil Camp, for students in fourth through seventh grade, introduces participants to ancient life through examining fossils and searching for rocks and minerals. A new topic is featured each day and participants will explore sites around Tuscaloosa County. Prices are $175 for University of Alabama Museum members and $200 for nonmembers for the weeklong camp happening June 5 through June 9. Learn more or register right here.

Other camps include:

For more information or to register for a camp, you can check out the UA Youth Programs website right here.

Shelton State Community College camps

Shelton State Community College has a variety of summer camps for athletes and scholars, including basketball, baseball and softball, cheerleading, theater, STEAM Academy and more.

Camps run throughout summer for varying age groups.

You can check out all the options or register right here.

Shelton State Community College’s Theatre Tuscaloosa’s Project Broadway 2023

Theatre Tuscaloosa’s Project Broadway 2023 runs June 5 through June 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. each day and is available for participants ages 13 to 19.

Enrollment is limited to 40 participants, and tuition is $300 (needs-based scholarships are also available).

You can learn more or register right here.

Kentuck Art Center workshops

The Kentuck Art Center in historic downtown Northport is hosting a variety of weeklong camps throughout the summer months for children and teens.

Camp options include:

Summer Clay Camp Offered at varying dates for varying ages Cost is $160 and includes supplies Learn more or register right here

Art Exploration Camp Offered at varying dates for varying ages Cost is $150 and includes supplies Learn more or register right here

Meme Mug Teen Camp Offered for ages 13 through 16 July 25 through July 27 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $160 and includes supplies Learn more or register right here



Vacation Bible School

Churches around Tuscaloosa are offering Vacation Bible School events and camps throughout summer. These options are too numerous to list, so check with your preferred congregation for more information.

I want something happening for just a few hours

Kentuck Art Center single-day workshops

How to Draw a Caricature workshop Offered for ages 10 to 14 on July 14 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $40 and includes supplies Learn more or register right here

Kentuck’s Kids Studio workshops Rotating classes available for children ages 2 to 8 featuring a different art-themed activity Offered Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 and includes supplies Learn more or register right here

Make and Take Studio Time An all-ages class offering a chance to experiment with a variety of art media; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult Offered the first and second Saturdays of the month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $15 and includes supplies Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred Learn more or register right here



The Tuscaloosa Children’s Hands-On Museum is hosting special events all summer long alongside its regular operating hours. You can check out what’s happening when right here.

Tuscaloosa Public Library events

The Tuscaloosa Public Library has events for all ages throughout the summer as part of its Summer Reading Program, from storytimes to teen events and book discussions. You can check out what’s happening when right here.

Children can also register to join the 2023 Summer Reading Program right here.