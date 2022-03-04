Looking for something to do? Here’s local ideas for spring break, beyond
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zhoee’ Williams
While local schools and colleges are taking time off for spring break this month and fleeing the area for a week or so, there’s still plenty of things to do right here in West Alabama.
Whether you get a weeklong break or not, here are 35 potential ideas so you can break out your favorite pair of sandals and go on an adventure.
Outdoor Adventures
Birmingham Vulcan Park and Museum
Everyone who drives through Birmingham has seen the iron statue of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire and forge, but have you gotten up close and personal by visiting Vulcan Park and Museum? Once you check out the view of Birmingham from Vulcan’s observation tower, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better gazing spot.
- Price: $6 plus tax per person
- Location: 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham
- Hours:
- Observation Tower: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Park Grounds: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Museum: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The Anvil: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Birmingham Botanical Gardens
Enjoy beautiful landscaping and flowers throughout the Botanical Gardens in Birmingham. Take pictures with your family in front of the large, blooming trees and there’s even a gift shop where you can buy trinkets to commemorate your day.
- Price: Free
- Location: 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham
- Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends only
Here are some other outdoor adventure ideas:
- Lake Nicol
- Lake Tuscaloosa
- Railroad Park
- Red Mountain Park
- Tuscaloosa Riverwalk
- Lake Lurleen State Park
- Oak Mountain State Park
Educational Adventures
Capitol Park
Visit the site of the first Alabama state capitol right here in Tuscaloosa. The site features ruins of the 1826 building that burned down in 1923. All that remains is the stone foundation and two broken columns.
- Price: Free
- Location: 2828 6th St, Tuscaloosa
- Hours:
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum
Race down to Leeds to see this extraordinary museum filled with over 1,600 motorcycles and a collection of rare cars. If you didn’t know, Barber Motorsports was recognized in 2014 for being “the largest motorcycle museum” in the world.
- Admission:
- Adults: $15
- Children: $10
- Location: 6030 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Birmingham
- Hours:
- Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Other educational adventures:
- Alabama Museum of Natural History
- Murphy African American Museum
- Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion
- Paul W. Bryant Museum
- Battle-Friedman House
- Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
- Birmingham Museum of Art
Fun-Filled Adventures
Bowlero
Roll into spring with a visit to Bowlero in your spare time. The bowling alley features more than 30 bowling lanes, an arcade, a sports bar and more.
- Location: 2001 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa
- Hours:
- Sunday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Children’s Hands-On Museum
Parents, take your children to the Children’s Hands-on Museum for a day full of play and stimulation. This local museum and nonprofit is located in downtown Tuscaloosa.
- Admission:
- Under 1 year: Free
- 1-64 years: $9,
- 65+ years: $8
- Location: 2213 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., closed Monday and Sunday
Other fun-filled activities:
- Softball game vs. Florida State (March 16)
- Baseball game vs. Florida (March 18)
- Paramount Downtown
- Escape Tuscaloosa
- Dave & Buster’s
- Civil Axe Throwing
And if you get hungry…
DePalma’s Italian Café
Head over to DePalma’s Italian Café for traditional Italian dishes served by this local hotspot open since 1995. They have an extensive selection of wine and beer to help you wind down during your time off, and don’t forget the tiramisu.
- Location: 2300 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa
- Hours:
- Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Closed Monday and Tuesday
Hattie B’s
Dine in at Hattie B’s for all-you-can-eat chicken and so much more. This spot is known for its Nashville Hot Chicken and hefty portions. If you’re already in Birmingham for the day, consider a trip to this Southern favorite.
- Location: 2808 7th Ave. S., No. 101 Birmingham
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.