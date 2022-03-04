Looking for something to do? Here’s local ideas for spring break, beyond

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zhoee’ Williams

While local schools and colleges are taking time off for spring break this month and fleeing the area for a week or so, there’s still plenty of things to do right here in West Alabama.

Whether you get a weeklong break or not, here are 35 potential ideas so you can break out your favorite pair of sandals and go on an adventure.

Outdoor Adventures

Everyone who drives through Birmingham has seen the iron statue of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire and forge, but have you gotten up close and personal by visiting Vulcan Park and Museum? Once you check out the view of Birmingham from Vulcan’s observation tower, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better gazing spot.

Price: $6 plus tax per person

Location: 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham

Hours: Observation Tower: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Park Grounds: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Museum: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Anvil: Sunday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Enjoy beautiful landscaping and flowers throughout the Botanical Gardens in Birmingham. Take pictures with your family in front of the large, blooming trees and there’s even a gift shop where you can buy trinkets to commemorate your day.

Price: Free

Location: 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends only

Here are some other outdoor adventure ideas:

Educational Adventures

Visit the site of the first Alabama state capitol right here in Tuscaloosa. The site features ruins of the 1826 building that burned down in 1923. All that remains is the stone foundation and two broken columns.

Price: Free

Location: 2828 6th St, Tuscaloosa

Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m.-Noon

Sunday: Closed



Race down to Leeds to see this extraordinary museum filled with over 1,600 motorcycles and a collection of rare cars. If you didn’t know, Barber Motorsports was recognized in 2014 for being “the largest motorcycle museum” in the world.

Admission: Adults: $15 Children: $10

Location: 6030 Barber Motorsports Parkway, Birmingham

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.



Other educational adventures:

Fun-Filled Adventures

Roll into spring with a visit to Bowlero in your spare time. The bowling alley features more than 30 bowling lanes, an arcade, a sports bar and more.

Location: 2001 McFarland Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa

Hours: Sunday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Monday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Tuesday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Wednesday: 1 p.m.-12 a.m.

Thursday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m.-1 a.m.



Parents, take your children to the Children’s Hands-on Museum for a day full of play and stimulation. This local museum and nonprofit is located in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Admission: Under 1 year: Free 1-64 years: $9, 65+ years: $8

Location: 2213 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., closed Monday and Sunday

Other fun-filled activities:

And if you get hungry…

Head over to DePalma’s Italian Café for traditional Italian dishes served by this local hotspot open since 1995. They have an extensive selection of wine and beer to help you wind down during your time off, and don’t forget the tiramisu.

Location: 2300 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday



Dine in at Hattie B’s for all-you-can-eat chicken and so much more. This spot is known for its Nashville Hot Chicken and hefty portions. If you’re already in Birmingham for the day, consider a trip to this Southern favorite.

Location: 2808 7th Ave. S., No. 101 Birmingham

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Some other ideas: