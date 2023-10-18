Looking for something fun Friday night? Ale on Wheels offers concert, food for a good cause

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA — Looking for a way to escape the game day crowd on a Friday night while supporting a meaningful cause?

The Hank Poore Foundation is hosting Ale On Wheels on Oct. 20 at the Buddy Powell Pavilion next to Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa.

The event is happening from 5 to 9 p.m. and offers fun for the whole family. If you love music, the event will feature music by Coach Cameron, the Lock 9 Band, and The Locals. Food trucks will be in attendance with the Aw Shucks, Urban Cookhouse and Pastor’s Kitchen. Local beer will be provided by Black Warrior Brewing Co. and wine provided by Spirits Wine Cellar.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to the event.

“Over the past two years we’ve been able to raise $130,000 combined and we are looking to top that,” said foundation Executive Director Ashley Ferry.

General admission, which includes two beer/wine tickets, costs $20. Student tickets that cover admission only are $15, and children 10 and younger get in free.

The Hank Poore Foundation’s mission is to provide opportunities and experiences for people with disabilities which will foster authentic connections between individuals, groups and community.

The HPF was founded in 2020 by a small group of family and friends. The foundation was established with goals of providing community, connection, and supporting people with disabilities.

Hank Poore is a Tuscaloosa native with cerebral palsy who inspired this foundation. The foundation is built on the opportunities and experiences that Hank has had, which leads to the ideals of inclusion, engagement, education, and unity.

“He is an inspiration,” Ferry said. “When Hank graduated high school, we decided that Hank has had so many incredible opportunities throughout his life, we wanted to bring those opportunities to other people as well,” said Ferry.

Hank is a part of a community that fully embraces his disability, and he’s been able to participate in adaptive athletics and summer camps, get and keep a job and much more. His wins, Ferry said, were the inspiration for the foundation so everyone can have the same opportunities no matter the disability.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Ale on Wheels event information