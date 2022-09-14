Looking for some fall fun? Here are concerts happening around Alabama

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Looking for a fun night out this fall? The season is packed with concerts for music lovers of all genres and ages.

Happening in Birmingham:

The biggest event happening around Birmingham is Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Headliners include New Found Glory and Mastodon, but you can check out everybody performing right here and pick up tickets here.

Oak Mountain Amphitheater:

Alanis Morisette on Sept. 16

Zac Brown Band on Sept. 25

Pitbull with Sean Paul on Oct. 7

Also in Birmingham:

Cole Swindell at Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham on Oct. 13

Jason Aldean at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena on Oct. 15

Meanwhile, in Tuscaloosa:

the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has plenty going on in October, with:

Druid City Music Hall on the Strip has a full lineup, including: