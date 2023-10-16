Looking for some fall-flavored fun? Here’s a list of happenings around Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Tuscaloosa will be home to many fun family events this fall, especially in October. If you’re looking for things to do, check out these events:

Flower Power- Cornstalks, Cornucopias and Cranberries: Oct. 17



This fun, crafty event will have celebrity wedding and event designer, master florist, and former reality television star Scot Wedgeworth teaching you the basics of floral and holiday design. The event will be held at The Flower Market on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

General admission costs $35, and the fall demo and workshop combo costs $125.

For more ticket information, visit their Eventbrite page.

Spooky Strokes: Acrylic Painting with Mitchelle Jones: Oct. 19



The Arts Council is hosting Spooky Strokes: Acrylic Painting with Mitchelle Jones. The ticket price is $40 and includes all supplies, and a cash bar with wine will also be available. The event will be at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center on Oct. 19, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Fall Into Autumn: Oct. 22



The Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum is happy to welcome visitors to a free event in the museum on Oct. 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., to enjoy autumn-inspired events. There will be refreshments, decorations, pumpkin-themed games, candy cornhole, and the chance to paint a pumpkin to take home. Costumes are welcome, but they won’t be required.

Visit their website for more information.

Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild Heritage 5k, Fun Run, & Dog Walk: Oct. 22



The Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild will hold its annual Heritage Costume 5K, Fun Run, and newly added Costume Dog Walk at Sokol Park on October 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. Their goals with this event are to raise money for the Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild Scholarship Program, raise funds for one of the Historic Tuscaloosa restoration projects, and provide a fun and safe setting for a 5K run.

Participants can register through a Cameo Member, RunSignUp, the link below, or the Tuscaloosa Track Club. Trophies and prizes will be given to the top runners and best human and animal costumes.

Food trucks will also be available to participants and supporters during the event. For more information, visit their website.

Punkin’ Knight 2023 Tuscaloosa Academy: Oct. 23



Punkin’ Knight is a community outreach event hosted by the Tuscaloosa Academy Parents Association. It will be held on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will have carnival rides, inflatables, a DJ, a costume contest, raffle prizes, a petting zoo, face painting, a cake walk, carnival games, and more.

Armbands are required for ages 3 to 18 to participate in the carnival games, rides, and petting zoo. Adults and parent entry is free, and you do not need to purchase a wristband to ride with small children.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Haunting At the Gorgas House Museum: Throughout October



From Oct. 23-27 and Oct. 30-31, the Gorgas House Museum will provide free haunted tours, sharing the spooky stories associated with the home during regular operating hours, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Parking is available in the North ten Hoor and Ferguson Center parking decks for $5.

Tech-Or-Treat at the Gateway: Oct. 24

The city of Tuscaloosa’s annual Tech-Or-Treat event returns to the Gateway in Alberta on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This event is similar to “trunk-or-treat” events, but the candy comes with plenty of STEAM learning opportunities.

Haunting at the Alabama Museum of Natural History: Oct. 25



On Oct. 25, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Alabama Museum of Natural History‘s free Haunting at the Museum event will feature a Big Al appearance from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a costume contest, mad scientist experiments, crafts, and activities! The guests will select the contest winner, and they will win a prize. 2L7’s Lyndell McDonald will provide the lighting inside the museum.

Northport Police Department Fall Festival: Oct. 26



Wear your best costume and join the Northport Police Department for a fun community event. They will have trick-or-treating, food trucks, bounce houses, hayrides, and more. The event will be on Oct. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kentuck Park. This event is free to attend.

2023 Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest: Oct. 28



The Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest is a day-long festival held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Druid City Social. General admission is $10, and children 12 and under get in free.

The festival will include a 5k run benefiting the American Cancer Society, a dachshund race presented by the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, and various live music and German-themed food.

Visit their website to purchase tickets and for more information.

Trick Or Treat at Lake Lurleen: Oct. 28



Lake Lurleen is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event open to all ages on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Campers will decorate and give out candy. For those under 12 years of age, admission is $2, and for those over 12 years of age, admission is $4.

Flatwoods Baptist Church Fall Festival: Oct. 29



Mark your calendars for the “Leaf it to Jesus!” Fall Festival. Get ready to enjoy a time full of exciting activities, delicious food, and great company at Flatwoods Baptist Church. Held on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flatwoods Baptist Church Gym, this event will include thrilling games and delightful pumpkin races.

The festival offers a mouthwatering variety of food options, including classic fall treats like homemade soups and hot chocolate. It’s a day you won’t want to miss.