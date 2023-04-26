Looking for some child-friendly summer fun? Alabama has options

Photo courtesy University of Alabama University of Alabama summer camps

If you’re looking for child-friendly camps this summer, the University of Alabama has a variety geared toward educational enrichment throughout the season.

Among the options are:

The Marillyn A. Hewson Cybersecurity Summer Camp for students in seventh through 12th grade is geared toward participants who might want a future career in cybersecurity or other STEM disciplines. This program participates in the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which showcases students’ cybersecurity talents, is free to join and is happening in June. Learn more or sign your children up right here.

Fossil Camp, for students in fourth through seventh grade, introduces participants to ancient life through examining fossils and searching for rocks and minerals. A new topic is featured each day and participants will explore sites around Tuscaloosa County. Prices are $175 for University of Alabama Museum members and $200 for nonmembers for the weeklong camp happening June 5 through June 9. Learn more or register right here.

Other campus include:

For more information, you can check out the UA Youth Programs website right here.