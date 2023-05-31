Looking for lunch this summer? School systems offering free meals for students

If you’re a parent with children in West Alabama looking for help with your children’s lunch, many school systems have you covered.

Here’s a list of which systems are offering what and where:

Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa City Schools is offering free meals to children 18 and younger from May 31 to June 30 as part of its annual Summer Feeding Program. Anyone 18 or younger can get breakfast and lunch at no charge. Here’s what you need to know: Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m.

Lunch is offered between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Meals are available at: Oakdale Elementary School Central Elementary School Westlawn Middle School Central High School University Place Elementary School TASPA Arcadia Elementary School Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary School Skyland Elementary School Southview Elementary School Eastwood Middle School Paul W. Bryant High School Woodland Forrest Elementary School MLK Elementary School

Tuscaloosa County School System

The TCSS Child Nutrition Team is offering meals to children ages 18 and younger throughout summer at the following sites:

Brookwood Elementary School Weekdays, June 5-June 29 (Closed June 19) Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Lunch is offered between 11:30 a.m. and noon Site is open to children 18 and younger who live in areas zoned for: Brookwood Elementary, Brookwood High, Brookwood Middle, Lake View Elementary and Vance Elementary

Hillcrest High School Weekdays, June 6-June 27 and July10-July 31 (Closed June 19) Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Lunch is offered between 10 and 11:30 a.m. The site is open to anyone 18 or younger, regardless of where they live

Holt High School Weekdays, June 5-June 29 and July 10-July 27 (Closed June 19 and all Fridays) Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Lunch is offered between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The site is open to anyone age 18 and under, regardless of where they live.

Sipsey Valley Middle School Weekdays, June 5-June 29 (closed June 19) Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Lunch is offered between 11:25 a.m. and noon This site is open to anyone age 18 and under, regardless of where they live.

Tuscaloosa County High School Weekdays, June 1-June 30 (closed Mondays) and July 10-July 20 (closed Thursdays) Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Lunch is offered between 11 a.m. and noon This site is open to anyone age 18 and under, regardless of where they live.

Walker Elementary School Weekdays, June 5-June 29 (Closed June 19) Breakfast is offered between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Lunch is offered between 11:20 a.m. and noon This site is open to children 18 and younger who live in areas zoned for these schools: Northside Middle, Northside High and Walker Elementary

Summer Learning Sites Cafeterias will be open and serving no-cost meals to students at a variety of schools hosting summer programs. If your student’s school will be serving meals this summer, the school will share information directly with students and families about dates and hours of operation. Children do not have to be enrolled in a summer learning program to eat.



Greene County School District

The Greene County School District is offering free meals for children 18 and younger who are participating in summer school Monday through Thursday between June 5 and June 30.

Schools included are: