Looking for lunch plans? Government Plaza hosting music, food in September

If you live or work in downtown Tuscaloosa, your Thursday lunch hour is getting a lot more festive next month.

Lunchtime Live, happening at Government Plaza on Thursdays in September, will feature live music and food trucks offering lunch for residents and visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring outdoor chairs or blankets, and food trucks with a variety of options will be available. Outside food and drink is allowed on the property as well.

This month-long series is a collaboration between Visit Tuscaloosa, the city of Tuscaloosa, the Tuscaloosa Arts Council and the Tuscaloosa Downtown Merchants Association.

Funding for the series comes from the Alabama Tourism Department Event Legislative Grant with the help of state Rep. Bill Lamb.

“We are very grateful for Representative Lamb’s support through the Alabama Tourism Department’s Event Legislative Grant program, which made this new lunch and music series possible,” said Visit Tuscaloosa president and CEO Kelsey Rush. “Visit Tuscaloosa takes great pride in partnering with community organizations and groups as we all work towards enhancing quality of life for residents and quality of place for visitors.”

The series kicks off Sept. 7 alongside the city of Tuscaloosa’s annual United on the Plaza employee event for the United Way of West Alabama. Music Sept. 7 begins at 11 a.m. with Sounds of Joy from the Arc of Tuscaloosa performing through 11:30. The Locked Band will perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The three following Thursdays, music begins at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. The full music lineup is: