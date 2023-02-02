Looking for love online? New study shows mixed experiences

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Whether looking for love or a casual encounter, 3 in 10 U.S. adults say they have used a dating site or app.

That’s according to a new Pew Research Center study out Thursday. For the under-35 set, more than half have used the platforms.

The overall number is unchanged since 2019, the last time the center took a look at online dating.

Asked to choose among four potential reasons why they do it, 44% of current or recent users said finding a long-term partner was their goal.

Forty percent responded that they wanted to date casually. Twenty-four percent were in search of casual sex and 22% were hunting for new friends.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2023 4:09:25 PM (GMT -6:00)