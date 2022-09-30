Looking for Halloween events this year? Check right here

pumpkin, halloween

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

The Halloween season is here, and with it comes events and happenings galore, some of which can be found in Tuscaloosa.

Fun for all ages

T-town Witches Ride, Oct. 16

Witches will bike through Tuscaloosa during the fifth annual T-Town Witches Ride Oct. 16. The ride is a fun and spooky fundraiser benefiting Arc of Tuscaloosa, an organization that provides care and transportation for intellectually disabled individuals in the community. Participants will mount their “broom-cycles” in their best witchy attire to “fly” down Tuscaloosa streets. For more information, click here.

Skate-o-ween, Oct. 30

Super Skate will host Skate-o-ween Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The event is geared toward children and features fall-themed games and prizes. Admission is $1o, and attendees are encouraged to bring candy buckets.

Halloween carnival at Snow Hinton Park, Oct. 31

On Halloween, the Tuscaloosa Police Department will host a carnival in Snow Hinton Park. The event is free and is from 6 to 8 p.m. It will feature food trucks and trick-or-treating.

Tech or Treat, Oct. 25

The city of Tuscaloosa is hosting its sixth annual Tech or Treat night Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center. Tables will feature science, technology, engineering and math learning opportunities for children to explore. Visit their website for more information.

Harvest Jam, Oct. 28

Midtown Village will host a Harvest Jam Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event will feature live music, pop-up vendors and craft beer tasting. The event is ticketed, with proceeds going toward Child Abuse Prevention Services in Tuscaloosa. Visit Midtown Village’s Facebook for more information and tickets.

For the more adventurous

The Horror Tuscaloosa, throughout October

The Horror Tuscaloosa is a haunted house that made its debut last year. Located just off Skyland Boulevard, The Horror Tuscaloosa features two themed houses for patrons to venture through. General admission is $25, but for those who want to skip the line, there are a limited number of fast passes available for $40. For tickets and more information, visit their website.

Atrox Factory and Warehouse 31, throughout October

For those willing to make a small drive, Atrox Factory and Warehouse 31 are two of the largest haunted houses in Alabama and are both located in the Birmingham area. These attractions are entirely indoors, and are certain to give Halloween fans a fright. For more information, visit Atrox Factory’s website and Warehouse 31’s website.

PBB’s ‘Rocky Horror’ Oct. 29

Pink Box Burlesque will host a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Bama Theatre Oct. 29. The film is a cult classic that has showings across the country around Halloween. This showing is set to feature a costume contest, burlesque performances and prop bags. The event is for those 21 and older. For more information, visit Pink Box Burlesque’s website.